LIN (Linde plc): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $344.48 in the prior trading day, Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) closed at $348.37, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3272347 shares were traded. LIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $351.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $344.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $338.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hoyt Kelcey E sold 2,932 shares for $333.91 per share. The transaction valued at 979,016 led to the insider holds 6,470 shares of the business.

Strauss David P sold 2,166 shares of LIN for $726,931 on Nov 14. The Executive VP, Chief HR Officer now owns 20,582 shares after completing the transaction at $335.61 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, ANGEL STEPHEN F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 74,227 shares for $330.51 each. As a result, the insider received 24,532,766 and left with 345,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Linde’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIN has reached a high of $348.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 328.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 307.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 497.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LIN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 3.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.85, compared to 4.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 64.00% for LIN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.63, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.55 and $8.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.89. EPS for the following year is $13.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $14.18 and $9.39.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $7.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.63B to a low estimate of $7.43B. As of the current estimate, Linde plc’s year-ago sales were $7.77B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.07B, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.03B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.14B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.33B and the low estimate is $31.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.