LNTH (Lantheus Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $73.96 up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $72.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180983 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.

On May 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares for $57.52 per share. The transaction valued at 22,203 led to the insider holds 60,460 shares of the business.

Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of LNTH for $20,446 on Jan 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 60,846 shares after completing the transaction at $52.97 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Sabens Andrea, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 386 shares for $53.75 each. As a result, the insider received 20,748 and left with 61,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 215.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNTH has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 68.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 3.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.36 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $244.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $246.6M to a low estimate of $241.2M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129.56M, an estimated increase of 88.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.59M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $88.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $918.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $913.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $916.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 115.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $984.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.