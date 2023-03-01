Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was $24.54 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $24.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2490945 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 377.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1174.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 15, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Whitaker Jason R sold 12,039 shares for $25.07 per share. The transaction valued at 301,818 led to the insider holds 464,972 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 6,009 shares of SHLS for $146,826 on Feb 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 477,011 shares after completing the transaction at $24.43 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,032 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 340,265 and left with 483,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 175.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 106.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.54.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 8.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $83.68M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.05M, an estimated increase of 78.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.61M, an increase of 53.90% less than the figure of $78.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $322.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.63M and the low estimate is $419.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.