SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed the day trading at $31.90 up 4.62% from the previous closing price of $30.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037120 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $87 to $101.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Pichl Daniel sold 858 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 26,598 led to the insider holds 35,203 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 153,897 shares of SWTX for $4,919,148 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 5,599,842 shares after completing the transaction at $31.96 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 69,568 shares for $37.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,606,713 and left with 5,753,739 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWTX traded about 697.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWTX traded about 569.08k shares per day. A total of 62.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Shares short for SWTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.43M, compared to 10.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.01% and a Short% of Float of 30.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.09 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.08 and -$5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.24. EPS for the following year is -$4.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$4.07 and -$6.17.