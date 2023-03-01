Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) closed the day trading at $36.30 up 1.94% from the previous closing price of $35.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1535349 shares were traded. SHOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHOO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $43 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Smith Robert Garrett sold 2,222 shares for $38.96 per share. The transaction valued at 86,571 led to the insider holds 8,500 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 40,000 shares of SHOO for $1,614,696 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 790,210 shares after completing the transaction at $40.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $45.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHOO traded about 811.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHOO traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 75.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.27M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Dividends & Splits

SHOO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $455.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.23M to a low estimate of $442.2M. As of the current estimate, Steven Madden Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $575.14M, an estimated decrease of -20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.94M, a decrease of -11.00% over than the figure of -$20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.