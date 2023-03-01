The name Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed at $9.09 up 9.12% from its previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5661105 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Donley Matthew Maxwell bought 10,000 shares for $4.66 per share. The transaction valued at 46,600 led to the insider holds 27,927 shares of the business.

Habig Scott Michael bought 5,000 shares of AUPH for $25,075 on Nov 09. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Martin Michael Robert, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $5.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,800 and bolstered with 89,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUPH has traded an average of 2.82M shares per day and 2.51M over the past ten days. A total of 141.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 12.67M, compared to 7.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $25.4M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.4M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.13M, an increase of 20.80% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6M, up 192.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.1M and the low estimate is $128.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.