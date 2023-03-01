The name DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, DraftKings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.86, up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $18.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9214931 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DKNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Dodge R Stanton sold 177,011 shares for $18.84 per share. The transaction valued at 3,334,887 led to the insider holds 600,074 shares of the business.

Park Jason sold 179,361 shares of DKNG for $3,537,167 on Feb 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 607,178 shares after completing the transaction at $19.72 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Park Jason, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 112,575 shares for $20.23 each. As a result, the insider received 2,276,889 and left with 786,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $25.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DKNG traded 14.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 23.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 449.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.73M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.68M with a Short Ratio of 31.16M, compared to 30.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.24. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 27 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$3.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $797.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $840.9M to a low estimate of $757M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.32M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $652.87M, an increase of 56.50% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 68.50% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.