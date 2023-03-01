The name Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $97.97 down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $101.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1740905 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super Micro Computer Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares for $97.52 per share. The transaction valued at 48,760 led to the insider holds 946 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 1,000 shares of SMCI for $87,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 24,696 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, LIU TALLY C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,359 and left with 24,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $103.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMCI has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. A total of 53.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

