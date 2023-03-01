There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) can be one of them

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) closed the day trading at $0.77 up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293954 shares were traded. FBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8321 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 2,395,209 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 15,349,091 shares of the business.

WEISS MICHAEL S bought 1,197,604 shares of FBIO for $999,999 on Feb 10. The insider now owns 14,752,034 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, LOBELL J JAY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 299,401 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 1,635,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIO has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8626.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FBIO traded about 653.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FBIO traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 89.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.77M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 438.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 804.14k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $22.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.6M to a low estimate of $16.8M. As of the current estimate, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.28M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.86M, a decrease of -25.40% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.79M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.77M and the low estimate is $34.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.