There is a good chance ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $12.19 in the prior trading day, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at $12.24, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071144 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 2,000,000 shares for $12.22 per share. The transaction valued at 24,440,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chamoun George sold 66,828 shares of ACVA for $606,651 on Jan 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 210,303 shares after completing the transaction at $9.08 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 113,009 shares for $8.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,005,498 and left with 210,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $15.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.62M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 7.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $99.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.25M to a low estimate of $97M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.18M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.04M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520M and the low estimate is $422.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.