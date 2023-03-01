There is a good chance Farfetch Limited (FTCH) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) closed at $5.13 in the last session, down -3.02% from day before closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8888541 shares were traded. FTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 26, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 02, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on July 22, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farfetch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTCH traded on average about 18.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 390.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.35M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 26.88M with a Short Ratio of 25.55M, compared to 26.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $623.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.44M to a low estimate of $588.2M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $665.65M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $545.37M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $604.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $476.49M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.