There is a good chance Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $24.63 in the prior trading day, Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) closed at $24.70, up 0.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1410036 shares were traded. TWNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares for $21.38 per share. The transaction valued at 150,975 led to the insider holds 6,922 shares of the business.

Cramer Michael John sold 25,000 shares of TWNK for $553,830 on May 11. The insider now owns 43,408 shares after completing the transaction at $22.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hostess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 952.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.07M. Shares short for TWNK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $332.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $341.73M to a low estimate of $321M. As of the current estimate, Hostess Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.16M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.98M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.33M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.