There is a good chance MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1182.99 in the prior trading day, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) closed at $1220.00, up 3.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+37.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525931 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,222.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1,186.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MELI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2000 to $1250.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Melamud Marcelo bought 55 shares for $881.82 per share. The transaction valued at 48,500 led to the insider holds 55 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin bought 50 shares of MELI for $46,550 on Mar 11. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $931.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, de la Serna Juan Martin, who serves as the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 65 shares for $928.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,362 and bolstered with 450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1275.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $600.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1,034.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 890.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 567.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 570.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.29M. Insiders hold about 7.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 987.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.96 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $5.46 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.22 and $7.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $14.85, with 15 analysts recommending between $23.95 and $9.15.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.08B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 38.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.76B, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $38.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.62B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.07B, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.74B and the low estimate is $11.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.