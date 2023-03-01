There Is Still Room For Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) closed the day trading at $64.06 down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $64.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966903 shares were traded. ALTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 240.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Scapa James Ralph sold 35,000 shares for $57.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,019,332 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

James R. Scapa Declaration of sold 20,000 shares of ALTR for $1,153,904 on Feb 15. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.70 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, JRS Investments LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $57.70 each. As a result, the insider received 865,428 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTR has reached a high of $68.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALTR traded about 289.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALTR traded about 375.93k shares per day. A total of 79.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $146.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.8M to a low estimate of $145.5M. As of the current estimate, Altair Engineering Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.8M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.59M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $561M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.18M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635M and the low estimate is $580M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.