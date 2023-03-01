There Is Still Room For Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) closed the day trading at $1.02 up 25.93% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4103912 shares were traded. BLBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7629.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when KEPLER GUST bought 1,130,002 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,390,006 led to the insider holds 3,462,070 shares of the business.

Balestri Ray bought 8,183 shares of BLBX for $10,392 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 125,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, WINSPEAR ROBERT L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,521 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,877 and bolstered with 173,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBX has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8966.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLBX traded about 548.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLBX traded about 1.72M shares per day. A total of 13.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 68.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 61.32k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31M to a low estimate of $1.1M. As of the current estimate, Blackboxstocks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69M, an estimated decrease of -28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.11M, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.03M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.