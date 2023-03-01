There Is Still Room For Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) was $16.15 for the day, down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $16.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171910 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On September 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $23.

On September 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 02, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares for $20.55 per share. The transaction valued at 287,700 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares of RLAY for $293,720 on Feb 08. The President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.98 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Patel Sanjiv, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $21.45 each. As a result, the insider received 300,300 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1173.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $35.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.59.

Shares Statistics:

RLAY traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.66M with a Short Ratio of 17.27M, compared to 13.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 25.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.55 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.28 and -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03M, up 56.20% from the average estimate.