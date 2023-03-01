There Is Still Room For Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) was $3.80 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $3.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994598 shares were traded. YMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rajah Vignesh bought 1,195 shares for $4.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,884 led to the insider holds 4,266 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.5323.

Shares Statistics:

YMAB traded an average of 393.09K shares per day over the past three months and 303.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 12.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.47 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.4M to a low estimate of $13.29M. As of the current estimate, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.6M, an estimated increase of 102.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.34M, an increase of 46.30% less than the figure of $102.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.9M, up 55.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.17M and the low estimate is $59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.