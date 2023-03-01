There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) closed the day trading at $65.00 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $64.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690949 shares were traded. BECN stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BECN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $77 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when CD&R Investment Associates IX, bought 107,185 shares for $55.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,999,948 led to the insider holds 15,072,084 shares of the business.

Nelson Christopher Carl sold 4,073 shares of BECN for $239,126 on Nov 15. The EVP & CIO now owns 1,450 shares after completing the transaction at $58.71 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Nelson Christopher Carl, who serves as the EVP & CIO of the company, sold 12,643 shares for $58.54 each. As a result, the insider received 740,126 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Beacon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BECN has reached a high of $66.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BECN traded about 442.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BECN traded about 489.97k shares per day. A total of 65.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.74M. Shares short for BECN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $7.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.