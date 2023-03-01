There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) closed the day trading at $2.85 down -9.24% from the previous closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1722558 shares were traded. TMBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMBR has reached a high of $20.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3452.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMBR traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMBR traded about 5.87M shares per day. A total of 2.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.92M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TMBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 56.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 105k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.