There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

The closing price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) was $22.16 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $21.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184107 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TVTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,071 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

Dube Eric M sold 8,196 shares of TVTX for $182,361 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 237,150 shares after completing the transaction at $22.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, REED ELIZABETH E, who serves as the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 57,628 and left with 57,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.09.

Shares Statistics:

TVTX traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 2.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 8.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.03 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.45, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.9M to a low estimate of $49.5M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.1M, an increase of 56.90% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $210.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.