This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

As of close of business last night, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.24, down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $19.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531109 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FDMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Kirn David sold 16,449 shares for $20.22 per share. The transaction valued at 332,665 led to the insider holds 1,859,153 shares of the business.

Kirn David sold 17,997 shares of FDMT for $377,209 on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,875,602 shares after completing the transaction at $20.96 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Kirn David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,625 shares for $20.19 each. As a result, the insider received 174,127 and left with 1,893,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 311.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FDMT traded 348.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 358.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 11.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.28. EPS for the following year is -$3.69, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.96 and -$5.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -75.60% from the average estimate.