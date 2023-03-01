This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

In the latest session, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) closed at $18.44 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $18.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845998 shares were traded. IMAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IMAX Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 05, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $23 from $20 previously.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $20.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Tu Denny sold 6,000 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 103,560 led to the insider holds 9,421 shares of the business.

Bassani Jacqueline sold 6,000 shares of IMAX for $108,791 on Mar 16. The EVP & Chief People Officer now owns 20,610 shares after completing the transaction at $18.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAX has reached a high of $21.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMAX has traded an average of 739.81K shares per day and 645.2k over the past ten days. A total of 54.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 4.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $103M to a low estimate of $88.52M. As of the current estimate, IMAX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $108.57M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.32M, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.88M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369M and the low estimate is $319.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.