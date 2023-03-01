This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

In the latest session, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) closed at $80.07 up 2.71% from its previous closing price of $77.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752513 shares were traded. TMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TransMedics Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On April 07, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Weill David sold 5,934 shares for $76.69 per share. The transaction valued at 455,100 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Hassanein Waleed H sold 37,827 shares of TMDX for $2,786,085 on Feb 23. The President & CEO now owns 388,617 shares after completing the transaction at $73.65 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Khayal Tamer I, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 35,930 shares for $73.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,641,114 and left with 14,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDX has reached a high of $79.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMDX has traded an average of 385.59K shares per day and 696.72k over the past ten days. A total of 31.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.63M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $22.11M. As of the current estimate, TransMedics Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.67M, an estimated increase of 152.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.37M, an increase of 78.70% less than the figure of $152.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.85M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.26M, up 184.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152.4M and the low estimate is $125M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.