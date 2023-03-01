This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

In the latest session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) closed at $23.78 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $24.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568372 shares were traded. TNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $12 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNP has reached a high of $24.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNP has traded an average of 369.89K shares per day and 436.68k over the past ten days. A total of 28.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.75M. Insiders hold about 33.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 133.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 84.05k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TNP is 0.30, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TNP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.84 and a low estimate of $3.84, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $6.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.51. EPS for the following year is $10.33, with 1 analysts recommending between $10.33 and $10.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $246.31M to a low estimate of $246.31M. As of the current estimate, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s year-ago sales were $139.13M, an estimated increase of 77.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.01M, an increase of 53.00% less than the figure of $77.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.01M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.12M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $834.89M and the low estimate is $834.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.