This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700913 shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Todd Lamar sold 273,504 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 283,897 led to the insider holds 1,777,778 shares of the business.

Dichter Kenneth H bought 152,327 shares of UP for $171,414 on Dec 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 14,851,599 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Dichter Kenneth H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 247,673 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,180 and bolstered with 14,699,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7007.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UP traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.52M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 5.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $400.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.4M to a low estimate of $392M. As of the current estimate, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $345.04M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $402.09M, an increase of 23.50% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $474.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.