TMDI (Titan Medical Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Titan Medical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, up 2.80% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1982729 shares were traded. TMDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2254 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2053.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMDI’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 22, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMDI now has a Market Capitalization of 23.54M and an Enterprise Value of 13.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDI has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5427.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMDI traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.59M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.56% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 132.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 261.01k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.09M, down -87.10% from the average estimate.