TWLO (Twilio Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $67.21 in the last session, up 5.39% from day before closing price of $63.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11475679 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Lawson Jeff bought 158,081 shares for $63.26 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,103 led to the insider holds 226,397 shares of the business.

Dubinsky Donna bought 3,995 shares of TWLO for $250,558 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 13,232 shares after completing the transaction at $62.72 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 20,274 shares for $64.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,302,023 and left with 248,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $176.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWLO traded on average about 4.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.31M, compared to 5.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 31 analysts recommending between $0.8 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 28 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $994.73M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $842.74M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 17.00% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.