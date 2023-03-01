Update from 89bio Inc. (ETNB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) was $13.62 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $13.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656161 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Martins Ryan sold 2,540 shares for $13.89 per share. The transaction valued at 35,281 led to the insider holds 58,578 shares of the business.

Martins Ryan sold 1,480 shares of ETNB for $21,327 on Feb 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 32,868 shares after completing the transaction at $14.41 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Martins Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,592 shares for $13.04 each. As a result, the insider received 46,848 and left with 35,368 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.17.

Shares Statistics:

ETNB traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 961.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.49 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.55.