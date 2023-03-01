Update from Guardant Health Inc. (GH): A steady trajectory

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed the day trading at $30.89 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $30.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2324484 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On November 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $50.

On October 19, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Kalia Kumud sold 3,125 shares for $51.87 per share. The transaction valued at 162,082 led to the insider holds 20,135 shares of the business.

Kalia Kumud sold 2,000 shares of GH for $102,781 on Aug 17. The Chief Information Officer now owns 18,530 shares after completing the transaction at $51.39 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Merrill Amelia, who serves as the SVP, People of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $54.32 each. As a result, the insider received 244,441 and left with 20,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $77.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GH traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GH traded about 2.88M shares per day. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.18 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.26. EPS for the following year is -$5.2, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.37 and -$5.91.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $124.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.5M to a low estimate of $120.85M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.11M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.43M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.61M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $446.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.65M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.13M and the low estimate is $540M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.