UPST (Upstart Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed at $18.51 in the last session, up 1.42% from day before closing price of $18.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5305152 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UPST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Datta Sanjay sold 13,872 shares for $18.05 per share. The transaction valued at 250,384 led to the insider holds 280,670 shares of the business.

Gu Paul sold 9,674 shares of UPST for $175,528 on Feb 21. The Chief Technology Offier now owns 730,230 shares after completing the transaction at $18.14 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Darling Scott, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,654 shares for $18.23 each. As a result, the insider received 84,829 and left with 193,464 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UPST traded on average about 6.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 28.09M with a Short Ratio of 31.97M, compared to 26.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34.31% and a Short% of Float of 39.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.43 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $125M. As of the current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $304.85M, an estimated decrease of -56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.99M, a decrease of -49.10% over than the figure of -$56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $837M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $828.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $715.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910M and the low estimate is $544.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.