What shareholders can do to beat the market with Asana Inc. (ASAN) stock

As of close of business last night, Asana Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.79, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1996892 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $32 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Wan Tim M sold 5,055 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 69,001 led to the insider holds 607,051 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 2,034 shares of ASAN for $27,764 on Dec 21. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 166,270 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 303 shares for $22.91 each. As a result, the insider received 6,942 and left with 168,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $57.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAN traded 3.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 13.40M, compared to 9.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $145.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.54M to a low estimate of $144.41M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $111.95M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.97M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $543.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705M and the low estimate is $626.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.