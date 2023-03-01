What shareholders can do to beat the market with Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock

In the latest session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $188.37 down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $188.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3991654 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on February 22, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $210 from $170 previously.

On February 22, 2023, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $210.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Arora Nikesh sold 2,500 shares for $191.72 per share. The transaction valued at 479,305 led to the insider holds 1,234,919 shares of the business.

Arora Nikesh sold 20,849 shares of PANW for $4,004,155 on Feb 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,237,419 shares after completing the transaction at $192.06 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Paul Josh D., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,550 shares for $185.00 each. As a result, the insider received 286,750 and left with 31,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2446.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 80.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PANW has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 7.16M over the past ten days. A total of 302.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.47M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.23M with a Short Ratio of 19.29M, compared to 20.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 36 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 41 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, an increase of 25.30% over than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $8.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.