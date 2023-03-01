What shareholders can do to beat the market with SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) stock

As of close of business last night, SkyWater Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.13, up 11.74% from its previous closing price of $11.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109631 shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKYT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 05, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On July 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Litecky Mark sold 4,000 shares for $13.35 per share. The transaction valued at 53,416 led to the insider holds 418,977 shares of the business.

DDK Developments, L.L.C. sold 50,000 shares of SKYT for $646,440 on Feb 22. The 10% Owner now owns 4,922,040 shares after completing the transaction at $12.93 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Zibrowski Bart L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $12.93 each. As a result, the insider received 646,440 and left with 4,922,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKYT traded 271.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 784.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.40M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $55.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.99M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, SkyWater Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.53M, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.15M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.85M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.4M and the low estimate is $241M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.