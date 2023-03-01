Which analyst expects Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $65.48 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $65.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581980 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Eisele Jeffrey sold 1,646 shares for $68.76 per share. The transaction valued at 113,179 led to the insider holds 53,883 shares of the business.

Lewis Karen sold 1,104 shares of APLS for $75,911 on Feb 23. The Chief People Officer now owns 41,430 shares after completing the transaction at $68.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Machiels Alec, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $52.38 each. As a result, the insider received 65,475 and left with 267,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APLS has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 2.92M over the past ten days. A total of 110.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 9.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$2.94, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.54, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.58 and -$7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.67 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $59.25M to a low estimate of $19.56M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.29M, an estimated decrease of -59.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55M, an increase of 84.60% over than the figure of -$59.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.36M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297M and the low estimate is $133.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 171.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.