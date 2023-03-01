Which analyst expects La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) closed at $32.38 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $32.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519849 shares were traded. LZB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, La-Z-Boy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LZB has traded an average of 357.71K shares per day and 524.73k over the past ten days. A total of 43.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.71M. Shares short for LZB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LZB is 0.73, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 12.70% for LZB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $529.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $531.6M to a low estimate of $528.84M. As of the current estimate, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $571.57M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $548.43M, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $592.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.