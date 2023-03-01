Which analyst expects VEON Ltd. (VEON) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, VEON Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.71, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0006 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819671 shares were traded. VEON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7007.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VEON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VEON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEON has reached a high of $0.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4775.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VEON traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 762.55M. Insiders hold about 39.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VEON as of Jan 12, 2023 were 904.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 873.99k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VEON, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 25, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, VEON Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.27B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.