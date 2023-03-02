A correction may be in store for Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares?

As of close of business last night, Funko Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.70, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $10.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721247 shares were traded. FNKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FNKO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8.50 from $22 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Daw Tracy D sold 2,164 shares for $12.08 per share. The transaction valued at 26,146 led to the insider holds 38,430 shares of the business.

Perlmutter Andrew Mark sold 14,302 shares of FNKO for $169,788 on Jan 17. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 108,363 shares after completing the transaction at $11.87 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Daw Tracy D, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 6,136 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 73,639 and left with 40,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Funko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNKO traded 669.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 453.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.02M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $316.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $336.27M to a low estimate of $301.1M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc.’s year-ago sales were $336.27M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.84M, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.