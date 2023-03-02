A glimpse at Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed at $12.06 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $12.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471594 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $77.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares of EBS for $36,973 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 19,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.52 per share. On May 24, another insider, Zoon Kathryn C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,996 shares for $35.53 each. As a result, the insider received 70,918 and left with 12,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $45.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBS has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 1.88M over the past ten days. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 5.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $297.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $318M to a low estimate of $270.4M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $723.2M, an estimated decrease of -58.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.57M, a decrease of -20.50% over than the figure of -$58.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -39.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.