A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

After finishing at $18.21 in the prior trading day, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at $17.42, down -4.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1777192 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 1,600 shares for $23.52 per share. The transaction valued at 37,632 led to the insider holds 414,946 shares of the business.

Jarrett Jennifer sold 300 shares of RCUS for $7,068 on Jan 26. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 416,546 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,482 shares for $30.75 each. As a result, the insider received 506,822 and left with 147,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $39.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 780.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 7.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was $3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.16, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.87. EPS for the following year is -$4.7, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.32 and -$5.61.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $23.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.66M to a low estimate of $18M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.5M, an estimated decrease of -93.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.5M, an increase of 25.00% over than the figure of -$93.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, down -73.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.