An average trading volume for Eversource Energy (ES) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $75.36 in the prior trading day, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) closed at $73.17, down -2.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2107552 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $92.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares for $78.83 per share. The transaction valued at 153,167 led to the insider holds 20,763 shares of the business.

VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C sold 1,943 shares of ES for $157,538 on Jan 19. The Trustee now owns 18,841 shares after completing the transaction at $81.08 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, BUTLER GREGORY B, who serves as the Executive VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $91.33 each. As a result, the insider received 456,625 and left with 71,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 348.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ES’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.27, compared to 2.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $919.23M. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.94B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.68B and the low estimate is $9.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.