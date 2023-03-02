An investigation into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s technical aspects

The price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $0.83 in the last session, down -0.12% from day before closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2810996 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8663 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8326.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 per share. The transaction valued at 43,500 led to the insider holds 635,109 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2123.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTE traded on average about 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 337.50M. Insiders hold about 2.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.12% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.72M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $756.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $756.33M and the low estimate is $756.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.