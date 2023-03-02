An investigation into Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.20 in the prior trading day, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) closed at $4.32, up 2.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653062 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3415 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1570.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On July 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 3,691 shares for $5.49 per share. The transaction valued at 20,264 led to the insider holds 313,106 shares of the business.

Mahmood Nadir sold 1,122 shares of NKTX for $6,160 on Jan 17. The insider now owns 84,302 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Trager James, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,115 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 6,121 and left with 98,557 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4151, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.0162.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 731.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 4.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$3.3.