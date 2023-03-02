An overall feel about Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.09, up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $14.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2617138 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hunsaker Craig E sold 80,023 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,280,368 led to the insider holds 1,346,828 shares of the business.

Hunsaker Craig E sold 9,938 shares of ATEC for $148,672 on Feb 28. The EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC now owns 1,426,851 shares after completing the transaction at $14.96 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hunsaker Craig E, who serves as the EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC of the company, sold 36,072 shares for $14.74 each. As a result, the insider received 531,701 and left with 1,436,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $15.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATEC traded 937.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 890.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.22M, compared to 6.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $100.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.8M to a low estimate of $94.6M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.96M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.15M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.21M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.4M and the low estimate is $411.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.