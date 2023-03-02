An overall feel about Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) closed at $3.65 down -3.95% from its previous closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737848 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Summers Grady bought 3,497 shares for $4.27 per share. The transaction valued at 14,932 led to the insider holds 227,072 shares of the business.

FAISON RALPH E bought 23,800 shares of ARLO for $99,960 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 343,367 shares after completing the transaction at $4.20 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Summers Grady, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,846 shares for $4.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,615 and bolstered with 223,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2245.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARLO has traded an average of 575.06K shares per day and 441.67k over the past ten days. A total of 88.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.37M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $107.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $103.73M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.86M, an estimated decrease of -24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.71M, a decrease of -24.10% over than the figure of -$24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.14M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525.3M and the low estimate is $416.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.