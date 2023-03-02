Analysis of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): Selected Notes

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed the day trading at $118.28 down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $121.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3440231 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 27, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Glaser Rachel C sold 19,822 shares for $125.54 per share. The transaction valued at 2,488,428 led to the insider holds 49,143 shares of the business.

Daniel Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of ETSY for $139,481 on Feb 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,309 shares after completing the transaction at $139.48 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, SCOTT RYAN M., who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 9,842 shares for $144.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,417,248 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $163.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETSY traded about 2.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETSY traded about 4.13M shares per day. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.39M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 13.37M, compared to 12.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.77 and -$5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.22. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $750.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.9M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $717.14M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.2M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $703M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562.42M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.