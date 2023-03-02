Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU): Selected Notes

The closing price of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) was $13.81 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866110 shares were traded. LXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LXU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On November 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

On October 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 207,608,440 led to the insider holds 1,672,500 shares of the business.

LSB Funding LLC sold 600,000 shares of LXU for $7,390,500 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 17,650,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, SBT Investors LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 7,390,500 and left with 17,453,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LSB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $27.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.71.

Shares Statistics:

LXU traded an average of 908.12K shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.49M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 1.73M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.09M to a low estimate of $219.7M. As of the current estimate, LSB Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.23M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.95M, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.77M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $887.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $910.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.24M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $799.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $912M and the low estimate is $757M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.