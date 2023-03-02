Are analysts optimistic about CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock?

The closing price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) was $47.72 for the day, down -3.24% from the previous closing price of $49.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796209 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On August 09, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $88.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $48.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,206,243 led to the insider holds 375,988 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,286,798 on Jan 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 369,111 shares after completing the transaction at $51.47 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $40.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,023,290 and left with 369,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3259.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.96.

Shares Statistics:

CRSP traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 10.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.75% and a Short% of Float of 14.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.33 and a low estimate of -$2.66, while EPS last year was -$1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.36, with high estimates of -$1.89 and low estimates of -$2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8 and -$9.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.14. EPS for the following year is -$8.13, with 26 analysts recommending between -$2.22 and -$11.97.