Are analysts optimistic about DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (NYSE:DBRG) stock?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) closed the day trading at $12.49 up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1903597 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DBRG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 18, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on February 14, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares for $15.22 per share. The transaction valued at 487,040 led to the insider holds 386,423 shares of the business.

Stewart Liam bought 3,300 shares of DBRG for $50,348 on Sep 20. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 114,812 shares after completing the transaction at $15.26 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Ganzi Marc C, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,943 shares for $17.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,224 and bolstered with 354,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DBRG traded about 1.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DBRG traded about 1.63M shares per day. A total of 162.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.46M, compared to 8.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Dividends & Splits

DBRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $294.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.95M to a low estimate of $281.2M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $255.86M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.2M, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.