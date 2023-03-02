Are analysts optimistic about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WBD) stock?

The closing price of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) was $15.02 for the day, down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $15.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13903975 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WBD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Zeiler Gerhard, who serves as the President, International of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 459,875 and bolstered with 210,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $29.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.37.

Shares Statistics:

WBD traded an average of 26.89M shares per day over the past three months and 21.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 77.86M with a Short Ratio of 65.38M, compared to 112.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.48 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.41B to a low estimate of $10.63B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.19B, an estimated increase of 257.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.98B, an increase of 247.60% less than the figure of $257.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.46B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 257.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.88B and the low estimate is $41.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.