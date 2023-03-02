Are Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) closed at $43.45 down -10.76% from its previous closing price of $48.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2209272 shares were traded. MEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when PERLMAN RICHARD E sold 13,622 shares for $54.17 per share. The transaction valued at 737,904 led to the insider holds 679,295 shares of the business.

PERLMAN RICHARD E sold 400 shares of MEG for $21,660 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 692,917 shares after completing the transaction at $54.15 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, PERLMAN RICHARD E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $54.04 each. As a result, the insider received 32,424 and left with 693,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEG has reached a high of $57.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MEG has traded an average of 132.85K shares per day and 123.93k over the past ten days. A total of 29.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.25M. Insiders hold about 7.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MEG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $141.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $138.4M. As of the current estimate, Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.79M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.14M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $558M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.